Tobey Maguire is one of the most recognizable faces of the Hollywood industry, and he is mainly known for the portrayal of the character of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. He played the character for several installments of the superhero movies created by Sam Raimi. The actor is known for adding emotional vulnerability and relatability to the superhero storytelling, shaping the modern comic-book movie era. Apart from the Marvel adaptation, he has also given some remarkable performances in character-driven films. Here we have listed his top 5 highest-grossing movies worldwide, ranked by Box Office Mojo’s data.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Director : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Worldwide Gross : $1.92 Billion

: $1.92 Billion Streaming On: Starz / Available on Prime Video (rent/buy)

This is one of the biggest commercial hits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a global gross collection of $1.92 billion. Tobey Maguire made his comeback in the superhero universe with this film, as he reprised the role of the original Peter Parker. He is shown as an older, wiser, and emotionally grounded version who acts as a mentor figure to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The storyline deals with multiverse chaos as villains and Spider-Men from other universes collide.

2. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Director : Sam Raimi

: Sam Raimi IMDb Rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Worldwide Gross : $887 Million

: $887 Million Streaming On: Netflix / Disney+ (availability may rotate)

The movie is the third installment of the Spider-Man trilogy, and it was directed by Sam Raimi. The film explores the darker emotional arc of the lead, Peter Parker. As per the storyline, he becomes influenced by the symbiote suit, and his character becomes ego-driven as well as aggressive. Tobey Maguire has showcased internal conflict as he copes with the conflict between responsibility and revenge while dealing with the villains in the film. The movie was a box office superhit with a worldwide collection of $887 million.

3. Spider-Man (2002)

Director : Sam Raimi

: Sam Raimi IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Worldwide Gross : $810.9 Million

: $810.9 Million Streaming On: Netflix / Disney+ (rotational licensing)

The movie is the first installment of the Spider-Man trilogy; it became the basis of the modern superhero boom. Maguire plays the character of Peter Parker, a shy and intelligent teenager who obtains spider-like abilities. His emotional performance helped ground the fantasy in the realism of the action superhero film. The film earned global appreciation with the worldwide earnings of $810.9 million.

4. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Director : Sam Raimi

: Sam Raimi IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Worldwide Gross : $785 Million

: $785 Million Streaming On: Netflix / Disney+ (rotational licensing)

The second part of the trilogy is deemed the best of the three. In the story, he is seen struggling to balance his normal life and superhero responsibilities. The actor delivered a deeply emotional performance focusing on Peter Parker’s identity crisis and his eventual return to heroism while fighting against the main villain, Doctor Octopus. The movie was a blockbuster hit, and its gross global collection was $785 million.

5. The Great Gatsby (2013)

Director : Baz Luhrmann

: Baz Luhrmann IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Worldwide Gross : $353.7 Million

: $353.7 Million Streaming On: Max (HBO Max) / Prime Video (rent/buy)

The film is a historical romantic drama that is based on the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. In this literary adaptation, Tobey Maguire plays the role of the story narrator and moral observer, Nick Carraway. Unlike his other action-packed characters, this performance is more subtle and reflective. In the film, Nick acts as the audience window into Jay Gatsby’s world of glamour and tragedy. The movie was a massive box office success with global gross earnings of $353.7 million.

These iconic movies of Tobey Maguire highlight his immense impact on both superhero and dramatic cinema. Fans often refer to the actor as the original Spider-Man. However, he has proved his range with other character-driven films. His performance continues to resonate with the audience and remains an important part of pop culture.

