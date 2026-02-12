28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is poised to outgross a major Universal sports-horror flop released last year in the US. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the horror sequel, despite critical and audience praise, has failed to gain any momentum since its January 16 release. What’s worse, The Bone Temple is also set to become the first box office bomb in the otherwise highly successful franchise.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Performance So Far

As of now, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has only grossed $56.6 million worldwide, against a $63 million budget. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned a modest $24.9 million domestically, while international earnings stand at $31.6 million.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Summary

North America – $24.9 million

International – $ 31.6 million

Worldwide – $56.5 million

These numbers clearly show that the film is falling short of its budget. Initially released in 3,506 theaters, The Bone Temple saw its screen count drop to only 785 after just 25 days. Last weekend, the film earned a low $474,000, marking a sharp 69.8% drop, with a per-screen average of $604.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Set to Beat Him Domestically

Despite the weak box office response, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is currently trailing Universal’s sports horror film Him domestically by just around $100,000, as Justin Tipping’s directorial earned $25 million, with $27.8 million coming from worldwide. Made on a budget of $28 million, Him, like 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, turned out to be a major box office flop.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

