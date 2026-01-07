28 Days Later has long been a franchise to remember for cinema fans around the globe. The franchise has set a benchmark for modern horror with its unsettling realism and cultural impact. Expanding this world with her profound vision is Nia DaCosta, after former director Danny Boyle handed the reins over to her, with the sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Hailed as “the perfect choice to direct The Bone Temple”, Nia DaCosta talks about how she wants to make the film her own instead of imitating Danny Boyle.

Stepping Into A Franchise Was Not About Imitation For Director Nia DaCosta

For DaCosta, stepping into a franchise was never about imitation. From her earliest conversations with Boyle and writer Alex Garland, she was clear about her vision regarding her approach towards the film. “I’m not going to try to make a Danny Boyle movie.’ Because that’s impossible to make..”, she explains, acknowledging that trying to recreate the style of Danny Boyle on screen would be impossible and creatively restrictive.

“Alex’s script was very different from 28 Years Later, so it lends itself to a different approach.”, DaCosta notes that the script for the sequel already demanded a different visual experience and tonal language, naturally opening the door for a fresh perspective that can be served in front of the viewers. Rather than relying on familiar rhythms from the earlier films in the franchise, she found a space for experimentation, embracing bold imagery, heightened atmosphere, honest storytelling, and a more visually adventurous style of direction.

Nia DaCosta Addresses Blending Classical Filmmaking With Her Own Ideas

At the same time, Nia DaCosta balances that experimentation with a grounding and integral sense of classical filmmaking. While she says, “I could really put my imprint on it – to let my freak flag fly – and be visually adventurous and matching that with more classical filmmaking.”, her vision isn’t just about chaos for its own sake. Instead, it aims to refine that instinctive energy with a clear purpose, to shape a film that moves the franchise forward with confidence and clarity.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple To Balance The Continuation & Evolution Of The Franchise

By choosing not to intimate what came before, DaCosta positions the film as both a continuation and an evolution of the widely acclaimed franchise. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a film that respects its legacy and carries genuine love and respect for the prequel, thereby aiming to carry the narrative forward while allowing the franchise to evolve without losing its initial identity. This marks a bold new chapter driven by a filmmaker who is courageous enough to leave her own imprint on an iconic horror universe.

Check Out The New Trailer For 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Below

Sony Pictures Entertainment releases 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple on January 16th, 2026.

