The Batman is opening a new chapter, and the early signs point to a sequel in the form of Batman 2, which is carefully stacking up surprises piece by piece. The highly anticipated sequel’s production is lining up, and subsequently, conversations have started to circulate once again. Even though nothing is being placed on the table all at once, every move feels timed to stretch the intrigue a little further.

Sebastian Stan To Enter Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2

The casting of Gotham’s new chapter has begun to surface, with Sebastian Stan entering the conversation as a new addition to The Batman – Part II. The project sits outside the expanding DC Universe as part of Matt Reeves’ Elseworlds vision, yet interest continues to grow as familiar names cross studio lines.

Sebastian Stan is in talks for a role in ‘THE BATMAN’ sequel. pic.twitter.com/7pcDy7Hr7z — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 6, 2026

A Joker Introduction That Still Feels Unfinished

Barry Keoghan is set to reprise the Joker, according to Variety, extending the brief but unsettling introduction seen in 2022’s The Batman. His appearance followed Paul Dano’s Riddler being sent to Arkham Asylum, a moment that hinted at darker paths ahead. A later released deleted scene placed Keoghan opposite Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, offering a clearer sense of the character’s presence.

However, Keoghan’s return does not confirm his Joker as the central threat. Current expectations suggest another villain may take the main antagonist role, with further details likely to surface over the coming months as production advances.

Barry Keoghan is expected to return as The Joker in THE BATMAN: PART 2. (Source: Variety)

pic.twitter.com/PObvuv7duY — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 6, 2026

The Batman 2 Will Start Filming This Year

The movie’s production is reportedly scheduled to begin in May, coming just one month after James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow starts filming. The timing places The Batman – Part II alongside a busy period for DC, even as Reeves’ series continues on its own separate track.

Scarlett Johansson Joins For A Mysterious Role

Scarlett Johansson has also joined the cast in a mystery role, adding another layer of intrigue to the sequel. If Stan’s deal is finalized, two major Marvel Cinematic Universe names will have made the move into Gotham, a shift few would have predicted when Reeves launched his grounded take on the character.

Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson will both star in ‘THE BATMAN’ sequel. pic.twitter.com/sxyN3tjKSW — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 6, 2026

Colin Farrell Set To Return As Oz Cobb – The Penguin

Colin Farrell is set to reprise Oz Cobb following the season one finale of The Penguin. The character previously played a supporting role in The Batman and remains a key thread in this expanding world. Zoë Kravitz, who portrayed Selina Kyle, is reportedly not coming back for the second film.

The Batman 2 To Release In 2027

According to multiple reports, The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled to open in theaters on October 1, 2027, giving director Matt Reeves ample time to shape a sequel that continues to reveal itself in an engrossing manner.

