The Batman Part 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films. After several delays, the movie is now expected to be released in 2027. While the storyline has been kept under wraps, several cast announcements have excited fans. Alongside Robert Pattinson, the film will also showcase the skills of Scarlett Johansson and, reportedly, Sebastian Stan, per Games Radar. However, new rumors suggest that Mark Hamill will also be part of the film.

While these speculations have not been confirmed officially, Hamill, who has a history with comic book movies, and especially Batman, would be a perfect fit for the next hunt of Pattinson’s Dark Knight. Why do we think that? Let’s learn below.

Mark Hamill & d Batman Go Way Back To The Classic Era

Besides being a Jedi in Star Wars, the 74-year-old actor has given nightmares to children. When it comes to his time with Detective Comics, Hamill is widely known for being the Joker in several outings of DC. The first time he took over the voice-over role of Batman’s arch-nemesis was in 1992, on Batman: The Animated Series. However, this was just the start.

The actor from Kingsman: The Secret Service reprised his character in three episodes of Superman: The Animated Series and five episodes of The New Batman Adventures, as well as the animated Justice League series.

In 1993, Mark Hamill voiced the iconic character, the Joker, in the theatrical outing of the caped crusader, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Interestingly, his talent wasn’t just limited to the animated shows and movies, but Hamill even grabbed the credits in the 2009 video game Arkham Asylum, 2011’s Arkham City, and also 2015’s Arkham Knight.

In the 2000s, he voiced the antagonist in Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, and he also voiced the ruthless character in the WB show Birds of Prey. Hamill shared these voice-over credits with Kevin Conroy, the legendary voice of Batman.

It should be noted that Hamill also voiced a series of Joker toys, for which he did not receive the desired salary. In fact, the actor did it out of interest. Talking to IGN back in 2012, Hamill stated, “I did everything, even the talking toys. They weren’t going to hire me, they were going to get another guy, and I got very protective of the character.”

It should be noted that in Matt Reeves’ The Batman movies, Barry Keoghan plays the Joker. However, we can hope that Hamill will play a more intense role if the rumors are true.

The actor has intriguing titles under his belt and has been a big part of the Hollywood film industry for years.

Mark Hamill’s Filmography That Makes Him A Perfect Fit For The Batman Part 2

Even if his time as the Joker is set aside, the actor has a proven filmography that screams his versatility. Mark Hamill even voiced Hobgoblin in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Moreover, the actor is also highly appreciated for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise since the 80s.

Interestingly, his talent reached new heights with his 1990 entry, Midnight Ride, an action thriller that also starred Michael Dudikoff and others. Other notable movies that Hamill has done over the years are Time Runner, the hair-raising entry Village of the Damned, and 1989’s sci-fi film Slipstream, in which he shared the screen with Ben Kingsley, Bob Peck, Bill Paxton, and others.

Are you excited by the rumor of Mark Hamill joining The Batman Part 2?

