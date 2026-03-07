Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is all set for a theatrical release on March 19. Initially scheduled for March 26, the Telugu biggie is now arriving a week earlier, following the postponement of Toxic. However, this doesn’t seem to be much of a benefit for the film, as it will now be in direct competition with a potential all-time blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2, which is expected to mint big moolah in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

The box office potential of Ustaad Bhagat Singh to be impacted

Pawan is one of the biggest crowd pullers in the Telugu market, and we have witnessed his stardom time and again. Now, with his next biggie, he’s once again expected to dominate the number game, but this time, it won’t be a solo ride for him. Being a Telugu star, his film will witness considerable footfalls, but it is unlikely to reach its full potential against a big competitor.

For those who aren’t aware, Dhurandhar exceeded expectations in the Telugu states, minting impressive box-office numbers. Despite not being dubbed into Telugu, the film was a big success purely on the strength of its content. Now, all thanks to the strong goodwill built by the first part, hype for the sequel is really high, and this time, the makers have played smart by opting for a proper pan-India release.

Apart from the original Hindi version, Dhurandhar 2 is also arriving in multiple Indian languages, including Telugu. Owing to the genuine interest on the ground level, the film is expected to enjoy strong footfall in Telugu, thus dividing the audience and ultimately denting the business of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Are high ticket rates a gamble?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh will benefit from ticket hikes by state governments, but it could also be a double-edged sword. While it can definitely boost collections of the Pawan Kalyan starrer, it can also drive away audiences due to its high ticket prices, pushing it towards Dhurandhar 2, which will be released at much lower ticket prices.

