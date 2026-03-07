Ranveer Singh is back, and he isn’t just walking; he is taking huge leaps at the ticket windows already with the ticket bookings of his film Dhurandhar 2. The film is offering paid previews from 5 PM on March 18, before it releases on March 19, and it has started destruction with its ticket pre-sales on BMS! The advance ticket sales for the spy thriller sequel is officially beasting!

Ranveer Singh’s Biggie Sells 2 Tix/Second

If the first part was a storm, the sequel is looking like a full-blown hurricane at the box office. The latest reports from BookMyShow (BMS) are phenomenal! Ranveer Singh‘s mass appeal is firing big time, selling nearly 2 tickets every single second!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Pre-Sales

Dhurandhar 2, on average, is selling over 6.5K tickets per hour, from 11 AM, proving that the revenge theme has struck a chord with the audience. On March 7, as soon as the ticket sales for the paid previews were open, the film hit a high of 8.1K ticket sales from 1 PM – 2 PM!

Since 11 AM, the spy thriller has registered a total ticket pre-sale of 33.5K on BMS. If it continues to sell at this beastly rate for the remaining day, assuming the momentum holds for the next 8 hours of active booking, it might look to add another 50K – 55K tickets by midnight.

It would be interesting to see if Dhurandhar 2 manages to match the legacy of its predecessor and surpass it with the pre-sales! Dhurandhar registered a pre-sale of 224K on BMS, and with 11 days remaining, this seems like a cakewalk for the sequel! The film is all set to release on March 19, on the ocassion of Gudi Padwa and Eid.

