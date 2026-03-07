Advance booking for the premieres in India has commenced for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 on a rampage mode. The official trailer was released early this morning and has opened to a thunderous response. It is now enjoying soaring ticket sales all across the nation. Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Premiere Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has registered advance bookings worth 4.39 crore gross for the premieres scheduled for March 18, 2026. It has sold 1.1 lakh tickets across the nation within the first few hours, which is unbelievable!

A total of 3979 shows are available across India. Almost 26 shows have already gone housefull, while 32 shows are almost full. New Delhi-NCR is currently leading in pre-sales, while Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are among the other leading circuits.

How is it performing at the national cinema chains?

Around 4.10 crore gross has been collected in advance booking from the national cinema chains (PVR, INOX & Cinepolis). PVR is leading with ticket sales worth 2 crore+, followed by Inox (1 crore+) and then Cinepolis (87 lakh+).

Dhurandhar 2 is selling tickets like hot cakes on BMS!

Shortly after the trailer release, makers began advance booking for the premieres. As per the live data on the online ticket-booking platform BookMyShow, 8.94K tickets have been sold in the last hour alone! As of 1 PM, Dhurandhar 2 has registered a total of 13.2K ticket sales. Just like the US, the response is unreal even in the domestic market. At this pace, shows will soon sell out nationwide.

History is in the making!

Dhurandhar (2025) became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. High hopes were pinned on Aditya Dhar’s sequel, which has knocked it out of the park with its kickass trailer. With an earth-shattering response, Ranveer Singh’s starrer is confirmed to beat Stree 2 and score the highest premiere collection in the history of Hindi cinema.

