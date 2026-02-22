Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and others reprising their roles, and the excitement is at its peak. The first installment exceeded expectations both in terms of the content and box office earnings, leading to a solid buzz for the sequel. It needs to be seen whether the film will overtake part one in collections, but one thing is for sure: it will mint epic numbers on the opening day.

Both theatrically and digitally, the first installment emerged as a thunderous blockbuster, sparking genuine interest in the sequel on the ground level. Yes, it clashes with Yash’s Toxic, but it’s still going to open big. In the South market, it will take a hit to business, but in the Hindi market, it is most likely to be one-sided domination.

Dhurandhar 2 is likely to beat Stree 2’s day 1 collection to make a unique record

In the present moment, Dhurandhar 2 is in a comfortable position to register a smashing 60 crore+ net at the Indian box office on day 1. In a solo release, the film will easily cross the 70 crore mark on opening day. While in a solo release, Stree 2’s opening of 64.8 crore will be guaranteed to be surpassed, even in a clash situation, the film has a strong chance of overtaking Stree 2’s day 1 to create an exciting record.

For those who don’t know, Stree 2 holds the record for the biggest opening for a Bollywood sequel. With immense hype around Dhurandhar 2, the film is likely to set an exciting opening-day record by beating Shraddha Kapoor’s biggie.

More about the film

The Dhurandhar sequel is scheduled to release in theaters on March 19. It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film, originally titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is expected to set some crazy box-office records upon its arrival.

