Shahid Kapoor-led O’Romeo continues its fair run at the Indian box office during the second week. After scoring a half-century in the opening week, the film is showing a decent hold during the second weekend. In the meantime, it has emerged as Shahid’s fifth-highest-grossing film of all time domestically by overtaking his two successful films, Haider and Udta Punjab, on the second Saturday, day 9. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did O’Romeo earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

Due to a lack of major Hindi releases, the Hindi romantic action thriller dominated the number game, remaining the first choice of moviegoers. On the second Saturday, day 9, it earned 4.5 crore, up 38.46% from day 8’s 3.25 crore. Overall, it has earned 60.26 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 71.1 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Day 8 – 3.25 crore

Day 9 – 4.5 crore

Total – 60.26 crore

Becomes Shahid Kapoor’s 5th highest-grossing film

With 60.26 crore, O’Romeo has surpassed Haider (58.3 crore) and Udta Punjab (59.6 crore) to become Shahid Kapoor’s fifth-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. In a couple of days, it will also cross R…Rajkumar (65.9 crore) to claim the fourth spot.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 grossers in India (net collection):

Padmaavat – 300.26 crore Kabir Singh – 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore R…Rajkumar – 65.9 crore O’Romeo – 60.26 crore (9 days) Udta Punjab – 59.6 crore Haider – 58.3 crore Kaminey – 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero – 37.8 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 37.2 crore

More about the film

O’Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and VB Films. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal. The film is based on the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, by Hussain Zaidi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 30: Sunny Deol Starrer To Conclude Its Run As Bollywood’s 10th Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News