Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, has completed a run of 30 days in theaters. Released amid high expectations, the film started its theatrical run on a good note but eventually, it faced more drops than expected. Nonetheless, it emerged as a success story and it is currently the tenth-highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era.

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 30 days?

The Bollywood epic action war film recently completed a 4-week theatrical run, and it recently entered its fifth week. Coming to the latest collection update, it scored an estimated 55 lakh domestically on the fifth Saturday, day 30. Overall, it has earned 358.54 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 423.07 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 56.8 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 479.87 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 358.54 crore

India gross – 423.07 crore

Overseas gross – 56.8 crore

Worldwide gross – 479.87 crore

To conclude its run as Bollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film post-COVID

With 479.87 crore, Border 2 is currently Bollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. With the pace slowing down, the film won’t make significant earnings from hereon, thus wrapping up the theatrical run in the same position. To claim the ninth spot, the film must beat Sanju (541.76 crore gross), which is not at all possible.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers globally in the post-COVID era (gross collection):

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore Jawan – 1163.62 crore Pathaan – 1069.85 crore Animal – 910.72 crore Stree 2 – 884.45 crore Chhaava – 827.06 crore Gadar 2 – 685.19 crore Saiyaara – 570.67 crore Sanju – 541.76 crore Border 2 – 479.87 crore

More about the film

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banner of T-Series Films and J. P. Films. It was theatrically released on January 23. The film was made at an estimated budget of 275 crore.

