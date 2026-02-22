Boasting a stellar 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a solid 7.2/10 IMDb rating, Sam Raimi’s latest directorial venture, Send Help, has emerged as one of the best-reviewed films of 2026. At the box office, the survival horror continues to display strong legs even after three weeks of its theatrical run. After collecting $8.8 million over the February 13-15 Valentine’s Day weekend, the film added another $3.2 million from Monday to Thursday in North America. It followed that with an impressive $1.2 million on Friday, registering only a 32.8% dip compared to the previous Friday.

Weekend Earnings Projection, Worldwide Total & Break-Even Point

These steady weekday holds and a strong fourth Friday have taken the film’s domestic total to $52.2 million. Given its current momentum, Send Help is projected to finish the weekend in the $55-57 million range domestically. Combined with its $24.9 million overseas haul, the film’s worldwide total now stands at $77.1 million. At this stage, the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer needs another $22.9 million to reach its estimated $100 million break-even point, based on its reported $40 million budget and the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule.

As the film continues its theatrical run, it is also inching closer to the global earnings of James Cameron’s iconic sci-fi action classic The Terminator (1984), which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead and earned over 12 times its budget. Here’s how much more Send Help needs to earn to outgross it worldwide.

Send Help vs. The Terminator – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $52.2 million

International: $24.9 million

Worldwide: $77.1 million

The Terminator – Box Office Summary

North America: $38.4 million

International: $40 million

Worldwide: $78.4 million

Based on the above figures, Send Help has already outperformed The Terminator domestically by a margin of $13.8 million, implying its strong North American pull in the current market. However, the Sam Raimi directorial still trails the James Cameron classic worldwide by $1.3 million, a narrow gap that appears highly attainable given its steady weekday holds and solid weekend projections. If the film maintains its current momentum, it is well-positioned to overtake The Terminator’s global lifetime total within the next few days, potentially by the end of the current weekend. The final box office verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

Send Help – Plot & Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Trailer

