Hardik Pandya is not just one of India’s most popular cricketers but also someone whose personal life often grabs headlines. Recently, his relationship with model-actress Mahieka Sharma was confirmed, sparking curiosity among fans eager to learn more about her. Mahieka was also spotted attending matches during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, cheering for Hardik from the stands and even present at the finals, further fueling interest in the couple. With the spotlight now firmly on her, many are wondering who Mahieka Sharma really is.

Mahieka Sharma’s Journey

Mahieka Sharma has built a name for herself in the Indian fashion and entertainment industry. While studying economics and finance in college, she pursued a career in modeling and acting. She was an extraordinarily bright student and scored a perfect 10 CGPA in her board exams in 10th grade. Later, she shifted her attention to modeling, where she soon caught the limelight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mahieka sharma (@mahiekasharma)

In fashion, she has already worked for some big names. She has walked the ramp for renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, and Amit Aggarwal. Her growing success was recognized in 2024 when she received the Model of the Year award at the Indian Fashion Awards. She has also taken part in music videos, short films, and photo projects.

Rumors Around Hardik & Mahieka

Talk about Mahieka and Hardik started when a photo of hers began circulating online. Fans with sharp eyes claimed that Hardik was visible in the background. Soon after, people discovered that both of them follow each other on Instagram, which added more fuel to the story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @angreziedaaru

Adding to this, some users pointed out a post where Mahieka included the number 33, which is Hardik’s jersey number. These small details created a buzz, and people began speculating about a possible relationship. However, now their relationship is confirmed, and Mahieka was also spotted watching the ICC T20 World Cup Finals, supporting Hardik Pandya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Mahieka Sharma found herself in the spotlight for being linked to Hardik Pandya. Her growing career in modeling and acting is already impressive, and now her association with Hardik Pandya has only increased public interest.

Advertisement

For more stories from Cricket, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gautam Gambhir Earns 16% Higher Annual Salary Than Rahul Dravid As Indian Cricket Team’s Head Coach?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News