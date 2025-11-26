Over the last couple of years, Smriti Mandhana has gained significant popularity due to her impressive performances in cricket. In fact, she’s one of the most popular faces in the history of the women’s Indian cricket team. While her contribution at the international level is noteworthy, she also led the winning side of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) last year. Such notable achievements have made her one of the richest Indian female cricketers. Keep reading for a detailed net worth report!

Smriti Mandhana is a star player of the Indian women’s cricket team!

Smriti was born on July 18, 1996. She is a left-handed batter and is known for her role as an opener. She made her international debut on April 5, 2013, while playing a T20I game against Bangladesh. Smriti is known as one of the most complete batters in modern-day cricket, and over the years, she has proven her mettle by playing crucial roles in several Indian victories.

Smriti Mandhana has been unstoppable since her debut and holds some significant records in women’s cricket, including the most international centuries (shared with Meg Lanning). As a highly valued player, the 29-year-old enjoys a substantial salary and lucrative contracts.

Enjoys a Grade A contract

Smriti Mandhana is under the Grade A central contract of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per this contract, she receives an annual salary of 50 lakh. Apart from this, she also receives 15 lakh for each Test match, 6 lakh for each ODI match, and 3 lakh for each T20I.

Made history in WPL

Smriti made history in the 2023 WPL auction when RCB bought her for a record price of 3.4 crores. With this, she became the most expensive player in the history of WPL. Even in 2024 and 2025, she was retained at the same price, helping her to hold the record.

Brand endorsements and other assets

Due to her popularity in cricket, the star player enjoys a huge demand among brands. She has been associated with several prominent brands, including Hyundai, Red Bull, Nike, Hero Motocorp, Garnier, Mastercard, Havells, Gulf Oil India, and others. She also endorses Bata’s ‘Power’ sportswear brand and the wellness brand Herbalife. While the exact amount is unknown, she reportedly gets paid 50-75 lakh for each brand endorsement deal.

Although the prices of her properties are unknown, she reportedly owns a spacious house in her hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra. She has also invested in properties in Mumbai and Delhi. She also owns SM 18 Cafe in Sangli. She also has a collection of four-wheelers, including a Maruti Suzuki Swift (12 lakh), a Hyundai Creta (21 lakh), and a Range Rover Evoque (70 lakh), as per Cric Tracker.

Net worth

With all the brand endorsements, the BCCI contract, the WPL contract, and assets, Smriti Mandhana is one of the richest cricketers from India. Reportedly, she enjoys an impressive net worth of 32-34 crores in 2025.

