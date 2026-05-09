IPL 2026 is approaching its final stage of league matches, and, as expected, excitement has started to rise. The start of the season was underwhelming, but now that out-of-form teams have started showing some fight, viewership is growing. Amid this, Stars Sports has released an official list of the top 5 most-watched teams (TV + digital) of the ongoing season, and the data is interesting. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Not RCB but CSK is the most-watched team in IPL 2026

Last year, in 2025, Virat Kohli‘s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the trophy under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar. Being the defending champions, the team was expected to pull more viewership on the small screen, but shockingly, it hasn’t topped the list. The list has been topped by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), despite going through a transition phase.

We all know CSK has always been one of the biggest crowd pullers due to its dominance in the league. Unfortunately, the team hasn’t been giving its best shot for the last couple of years. Despite going through a transitional phase and the absence of MS Dhoni, the biggest attraction of CSK fans, the team has surprisingly topped the list of the top 5 most-watched teams in IPL 2026. As per data recorded till the 43rd match, CSK averaged 308 million viewers per match.

RCB grabs the second spot

Defending champions, RCB, have grabbed the second spot with an average viewership of 303 million per match. There isn’t much difference in viewership between CSK and RCB, and a big chunk of it is due to the pull of Virat Kohli.

MI, SRH, and KKR make their mark with strong viewership

Mumbai Indians (MI) is struggling a lot, but it has emerged as the third-most-watched team in IPL 2026. It recorded an average viewership of 293 million per match, all thanks to a loyal fan base. The fourth spot is held by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Backed by power hitters Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen, the team enjoyed an average viewership of 290 million per match.

The fifth spot is held by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which also struggled a lot in the first half of the league matches. All thanks to its strong fan base, KKR recorded an average viewership of 280 million per match.

Take a look at the top 5 most-watched teams in IPL 2026 (average viewers per match):

CSK – 308 million RCB – 303 million MI – 293 million SRH – 290 million KKR – 280 million

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