Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently the most experienced players in the international Indian cricket team (men). Both enjoy legendary stature for their contribution and possess a massive fan following across the globe. We have often witnessed fans of both indulging in a heated exchange of words on social media, but thankfully, there’s no bad blood between the two star players. So today, we’ll make a healthy comparison between their annual salaries and other monetary things!

Annual salary

Kohli made his international debut on August 18, 2008, while Sharma debuted on June 23, 2007. Both have been serving Indian cricket internationally for more than 16 years and have made enough contributions to deserve a cult following. For their services, they are in the A+ category of players.

As per BCCI’s contract, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli receive an annual salary of 7 crores each. Other than that, they are also paid 15 lakh for playing a test match. For the ODI, they receive 6 lakh for each match, and for each T20I match, they get 3 lakh.

IPL earnings

Rohit Sharma started his IPL career with an impressive 3 crore price tag, while Virat Kohli started with 12 lakh. In no time, Kohli caught up with Sharma’s IPL wealth. Including 2025’s price, Sharma’s total earnings from IPL stand at a huge 210.9 crores. On the other hand, Kohli isn’t far behind, with an impressive total of 209.2 crores. Here, Sharma is ahead, but the difference is just 1.7 crores.

Virat Kohli VS Rohit Sharma in net worth battle

While Rohit Sharma is dominating IPL earnings by a small margin, Virat Kohli is miles ahead in terms of total net worth. As per Sportskeeda, Kohli enjoys a massive wealth of 1050 crores as compared to Sharma’s 214 crores. If calculated, Kohli is ahead with a staggering margin of 390.65%, which is understood as the batting legend also owns businesses outside cricket. He has also made some big investments.

Other than businesses, Virat Kohli is also among the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram. For each post, he reportedly charges over $1 million. He also charges between 7.5 to 10 crores to endorse a brand. Speaking of Rohit Sharma, he charges around 5 crores to endorse a brand.

