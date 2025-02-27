Ravindra Jadeja, aka Sir Jadeja, is one of the most exciting players to watch out for. Sometimes, the team needs players who add much-needed energy to the side, and Jadeja is one such important player. Being in the international side for more than one and a half decades, Jadeja is among the most experienced players in the present team, and time and again, he has made the most of his experience. Can you guess how much net worth he has garnered for being such an important player? Here’s all you need to know!

Annual salary contract

Jaddu is a senior member of the Indian cricket team and has proved his mettle on several occasions, whether through his batting, economical bowling, or fantastic fielding. No wonder he is included in the BCCI’s A+ grade of players alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. As a player with an A+ grade contract, Jaddu enjoys an annual salary of 7 crores.

Apart from the annual salary, Ravindra Jadeja also gets 15 lakh for each test match. For each ODI match, he is paid 6 lakh. For T20I, he receives 3 lakh for each game. Isn’t the payscale already lucrative?

IPL earnings

Ravindra Jadeja has had a fascinating IPL career. He started his journey with Rajasthan Royals, where he received 12 lakh for the first season. He witnessed a breakthrough after getting picked by Chennai Super Kings for 9.20 crores in 2012. This season, he is enjoying the biggest paycheck of his IPL career, where CSK retained him for a whopping 18 crores. Overall, the veteran cricketer has earned around 109 crore through IPL contracts.

Home, luxury cars, and endorsements

Jadeja is known for his royal presence on and off the field, and his house suits his personality. For the unversed, he built his luxury home in Ahmedabad, and its worth is close to 8 crores.

As per Sportskeeda, Ravindra Jadeja has selected vehicles in his collection. He currently possesses a black Hyundai Accent and Audi A4, along with a Hayabusa bike.

He is also quite a popular face among brands. He is currently associated with ASICS, Kinara Capitals, SWOTT, My11 Circle, Life OK, Incredible India, Myntra, MRF, Ambrane, BharatPe, Zeven, and Bajaj Consumer Care. While the exact amount is not known, he charges crores to endorse brands.

Net worth of Ravindra Jadeja

So, thanks to his BCCI contract, IPL earnings, and other aforementioned assets, Jaddu has built an impressive fortune for himself. As per the last update, his net worth stands at a staggering 120 crores.

