In 2025, the “King of K-pop” Kwon Ji-young, popularly known as G-Dragon, made his long-awaited return to the spotlight. He is one of the most iconic and influential rappers from the second generation of K-pop. As the leader of BIGBANG, he played a key role in shaping the global K-pop scene with his unique music and bold fashion. After BIGBANG went on hiatus in 2018 due to the members’ mandatory military service, G-Dragon stepped away from music. He spent the next few years exploring other creative fields, including art and lifestyle projects. His comeback in 2025 brought new music with a wave of nostalgia and his return to public events. After all his successful endeavors, there remains one big question: How much is G-Dragon worth as of June 2025?

G-Dragon Net Worth as of June 2025: Exploring income from his music, endorsements, and more

After coming back from his mandatory military enlistment duties in 2019, G-Dragon ventured into the arts and lifestyle sectors. From collaborating with Frederic Malle to launch a limited edition perfume to collaborating with artists and producing a curated collection of apparel, G-Dragon has expanded his artistry across these niches.

To top these off, G-Dragon has also made some strategic investments over the years that add to his wealth. Per Koreaboo’s report from 2020, G-Dragon had purchased a luxury residence worth ₩9 billion KRW ($7,313,510 USD) in Hannam, Seoul.

His net worth as of June 2025 is estimated to be around USD 60 million, as reported by PAD Magazine, making him one of the richest artists of the current time. While the exact figure is not known, several outlets agree that USD 60 to 65 million is a good ballpark for G-Dragon’s net worth as of June 2025. His sources of income include his music and royalties that come from his writing and producing credits for 180 songs listed on the KOMCA. Additionally, his streetwear label PEACEMINUSONE is also a considerable source of income, paired with various collaborations with brands like Nike, JOOPITER, Chanel, and others.

He collaborated with Nike to create a limited pair of shoes named Kwondo1. These were sold out within hours and have likely generated millions in revenue for both the artist and the brand. He remains one of the most iconic brand ambassadors of Chanel, silently supporting the gender fluid fashion idea by wearing couture pieces that dictate style and statement.

His latest world tour has been sold out across venues and is likely to generate a lot of profit for the rapper. His recent launches with his brand PEACEMINUSONE have also been sold out within hours, if not minutes, proving that the rapper is here to stay.

What is G-Dragon doing in 2025?

G-Dragon’s comeback to music was one of the most anticipated and most awaited events of 2025. He first attended the Paris Fashion Week as an ambassador of Chanel in January 2025, followed by a headlining performance at Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes. He released his third and latest album, Übermensch, in February and soon followed it with a concert tour across the world. In addition to the album, he also entered the alcohol business and launched a special edition alcoholic beverage, PEACEMINUSONE Highball.

Over the years, G-Dragon has curated his online presence such that it can be deemed as an art installation itself. His posts on his social media, largely his Instagram accounts, showcase the rapper’s artistic instinct that goes beyond music. In 2025, he also diversified his media presence by hosting his first-ever variety talk show, Good Day, which coincided with the release of his album, Übermensch.

Throughout his two-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry, G-Dragon has transformed from a rapper to a multi-faceted cultural icon, extending his influence across music, visual arts, performing arts, fashion, and lifestyle. Unlike other second-generation artists who have now lost relevance or live off of nostalgia, G-Dragon continues to reinvent himself, creating a new trend when not matching the latest one.

