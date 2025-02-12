BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has recently resumed his full-fledged activities, focusing on further solidifying his legendary career. Following his solo comeback back in October 2024, his fans have been eagerly waiting for a full-length album, which is now confirmed to arrive on February 25. Following the release, the K-pop icon is set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour in almost 8 years.

Back on February 6, G-Dragon generated a lot of buzz with the announcement of Übermensch, his upcoming world tour. The first post was dropped on that day, raising excitement for dates and other details.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Unveils Dates for Upcoming World Tour

On February 12, through his social media accounts, the BIGBANG member announced that he would kick off the tour with concerts in South Korea on March 29 and 30. He will perform at the Goyang Stadium, and Coupang Play will act as the partner for the concerts.

Fans can book tickets for Korean concerts through Coupang Play mobile app. The pre-sale will begin on February 26 at 8 PM KST, and the general sales will open the following day at 8 PM KST.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Übermensch to be kicked off. In particular, this will mark G-Dragon’s first world tour in almost 8 years since he held ACT III: M.O.T.T.E World Tour back in 2017. At that time, the tour generated a record-breaking 654,000 attendees across 36 concerts over the course of four months. It set a record as the largest solo K-pop world tour in 2017.

As the “King of K-pop” is set to hit the road again, fans look forward to another record-breaking successful world tour from him. Adding to the excitement, his setlist for Übermensch will feature his latest releases like POWER and HOME SWEET HOME. Both of these singles, which arrived back in 2024, continue to rank high on various music charts, thanks to the loyalty of G-Dragon’s fans.

On the work front, the legendary rapper is currently gearing up for the release of his third full-length album, Übermensch. It is set to arrive on February 25, marking a special moment in his prolific career. It is to be noted that this upcoming release will be his first studio album in almost 11 years and 5 months.

Apart from his music career, the BIGBANG member is also preparing for his upcoming variety show, Good Day. As per the reports, a bunch of fan-favorite Korean celebrities, including Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Im Siwan, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, Taeyang, Daesung, Hwang Jung Min, and more, are set to make guest appearances on the show.

Back in October 2024, G-Dragon made his long-awaited return to music with POWER, his solo comeback after 7 years. The single became a massive hit, ranking high on both domestic and global music charts. A few days later, he released HOME SWEET HOME, another single that also featured his BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung.

Following the releases, G-Dragon returned to MAMA Awards after a long time, performing many past and recent hits. Taeyang and Daesung also joined him on the stage, blessing fans with a short but sweet BIGBANG reunion.

