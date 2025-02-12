After people slammed singer-cum-actor T.O.P for rejoining his group BIGBANG, he addressed the speculations and denied all the rumors. Read ahead.

Recently, many news reports claimed that Squid Game 2 actor T.O.P. (Choi Seung-Hyun) might rejoin his band BIGBANG. The reports further stated that BIGBANG has added T.O.P. ’s name and photo to their official YouTube channel. When people noticed that on his Instagram account, he put his stage name (T.O.P.) in front of his name, it fueled the speculations even more.

Netizens started to lash out at the actor for doing such a thing, while some claimed these were false rumors and that his name has always been on BIGBANG’s official channel. A few even mentioned that he had no intention to rejoin the group. In his interview for Netflix’s Squid Game, the actor explained how he wanted to leave the group for years and had no plans to return. Now, he has addressed all of the speculations and shut them down.

After facing the heat, T.O.P’s representative clarified all the doubt and explained to the media outlets that none of those actions were meant to hint at his return. They stated, “The name ‘T.O.P’ has been consistently listed on actor Choi Seung Hyun’s profile for a long time…As revealed in his ‘Squid Game 2’ interview, he feels sorry towards the members, and there have been no discussions regarding BIGBANG.”

YG Entertainment, which manages the band BIGBANG, also denied the rumors, and while clarifying the group’s current status, they mentioned that nothing has changed on the group’s front. Their official statement read, “The YouTube profile in question has not changed since the release of ‘Still Life.’ At that time, G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P, and Daesung were listed as contributors to the song.”

Last month, in an interview with a Korean outlet during Squid Game’s promotion, T.O.P opened up about his future with BIGBANG. Accepting his past mistakes and how only he has to endure the criticisms, the idol-turned-actor shared, “I am someone who caused great harm to both BIGBANG and my former company due to mistakes I made in the past.”

T.O.P even mentioned that he doesn’t want to return to the team and said, “Now, I have to move forward on my own, and I must endure the criticism that comes with it. If I were to return to the team that I caused harm to, the team/members would also be labeled for the past mistakes that I made, and I wouldn’t be able to face them. The suffering within me is so great that I’ve been saying for a long time that I want to leave.”

Well, the idol-turned-actor tried his best to solve the issue. Hopefully, he won’t get much hate after this. But what are your thoughts about the backlash T.O.P. faced?

