James Gunn’s first film in the DC Universe is roaring loudly all across. David Corenswet starrer Superman has made a smashing debut even in the Indian market. It has surpassed Brad Pitt’s F1 to score the third-highest opening weekend of 2025 at the Hollywood box office. Scroll below for the day 3 collection!

Superman Opening Weekend in India

The superhero flick began its box office journey in India on a fantastic note. It earned 7.48 crores on day 1, clocking the 4th best debut for a Hollywood film in 2025. On day 3, Superman raked in 9.21 crores, witnessing a slight dip from 9.85 crores earned on Saturday.

The first weekend of Superman concluded at 26.30 crore net in India, which is about 31.03 crores in gross earnings.

Superman vs Hollywood’s Top 5 opening weekends of 2025 in India

James Gunn’s directorial is enjoying massive buzz. It surpassed biggies like Thunderbolts*, Final Destination Bloodlines, and F1 among others to clock the third-highest opening weekend in India among Hollywood films of 2025. However, David Corenswet starrer remained behind Jurassic World Rebirth and Mission: Impossible 8 by a considerable margin.

Take a look at the top 5 opening weekends of 2025 in Hollywood (India net collection):

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 41.30 crores

Jurassic World Rebirth: 39 crores

Superman: 26.30 crores

F1: 19.25 crores

Final Destination Bloodlines: 13.73 crores

Is already the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 in India

In only 3 days, Superman has emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. It is now to be seen whether it maintains the momentum during the weekdays and manages to enter the top 3 in its lifetime.

Here are the highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 in India:

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 107.9 crores Jurassic World Rebirth: 75.28 crores F1: 69.27 crores Final Destination Bloodlines: 63.17 crores Superman: 26.30 crores

