Final Destination Bloodlines has emerged as one of the biggest surprises at the summer 2025 box office following the early successes of A Minecraft Movie and Ryan Coogler’s cultural hit, Sinners. This latest chapter in the iconic horror series has not only become its highest-grossing entry but also earned strong praise from critics and audiences alike, securing a solid 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% audience score.

Worldwide Box Office Numbers Push Final Destination Bloodlines Past Million Dollar Baby

The film’s steady momentum continues as it pulls in another $1.3 million domestically on its third Monday. This helped Final Destination Bloodlines surpass the worldwide total of Clint Eastwood’s acclaimed Million Dollar Baby (per Box Office Mojo), which many regard as one of the best boxing films ever made despite Eastwood’s reservations about its reception.

Million Dollar Baby collection breakdown:

Domestic- $100.4m

International- $116.2m

Total– $216.7m

According to Box Office Mojo, Bloodlines now has a global revenue of $233.6 million, with $114.7 million from the US and $118.9 million from international markets. This makes it the 129th highest-grossing movie from Warner Bros.

Final Destination collection breakdown:

Domestic- $114.7m

International- $118.9m

Total– $233.6m

Critics Praise The Horror Of Final Destination Bloodlines

Reviewers have noted the movie’s mix of suspense and creative scares. David Sims of The Atlantic said, “Bloodlines is well plotted and brilliantly grisly, but most important, it knows how to enjoy itself. I’d say that having fun, more than anything, is what people are seeking from the communal cinematic experience.”

Michael Phillips of Chicago Tribune penned, “It’s a rare franchise reboot that works as a standalone, even with a few choice callbacks and links to the previous movies.”

William Bibbiani of The Wrap wrote, “We’re here for the kills and, again, every single kill in ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ is a winner. Every time a head explodes, which is a lot, you’ll want to stand up and cheer.”

Most 2025 Films Disappoint, But Two Other Hits Emerge

Most films in 2025 have struggled at the box office, including big titles like the live-action Snow White and the MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World. Yet the past two weeks have brought a couple of hopeful contenders to theaters. Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning have both quickly gained traction, with their combined earnings nearing the billion-dollar mark after only two weekends.

Final Destination Bloodlines continues to draw fans of the horror genre, proving that the franchise still holds strong after all these years. It’s now playing in theaters everywhere.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Worldwide Box Office: Tom Cruise’s Flop, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Gets Overshadowed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News