A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black is the first Hollywood film of this year to earn $900 million+ at the worldwide box office. It is on track to surpass Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince globally and become one of the top 20 highest-grossing PG-rated movies of all time. Keep scrolling for more.

The video game adaptation was made on a budget of $150 million and collected more than six times the price tag. Due to the digital release, it has slowed down dramatically at the box office, and hence, it lost a large number of screens in the US.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, A Minecraft Movie collected $2.18 million on its 8th weekend in North America. The video game adaptation dropped from the top 5 in the domestic box office chart and is #8 this weekend.

Therefore, the domestic cume of the video game-based movie has hit the $421.4 million mark in the US. Internationally, the film collected $5.3 million on its 8th weekend, bringing the global total to $940.6 million.

A Minecraft Movie Vs Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is the sixth film in the Harry Potter franchise, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the lead actor. It collected $302.33 million domestically and $638.6 million overseas. Thus, its worldwide haul is $941.05 million, around $1 million higher than A Minecraft Movie’s $940.6 million global cume.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is the 20th highest-grossing PG-rated film of all time [via Box Office Mojo]. A Minecraft Movie is on track to beat that number and take the #20 spot in the all-time top 20 highest-grossing PG-rated films list.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4.

Box Office Summary

8th Weekend Collection – $2.18 million

Total Domestic Gross – $421.4 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $940.6 million

