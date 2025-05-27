The Chinese animated feature Ne Zha 2’s unprecedented run continues with full glory. In addition, the film is still in the top 5 on the Chinese box office chart. It has raked in over $2 billion in China alone, which has never happened before in the history of cinema worldwide when a film raked in that sum from a single market. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It set several nearly unachievable benchmarks at the box office. From hitting $1 billion in a single market in 11 days to becoming the first animation to cross the $2 billion milestone, this sequel has done it all and more. With its glorious collection, it became the fifth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Ne Zha 2 China Box Office 17th Weekend Collection

According to Artisan Gateway via Variety‘s report, the Ne Zha sequel is still in the Chinese box office’s top 5 chart. However, it might be the first time the film has earned below $1 million on a weekend. As per the report, Ne Zha 2 collected $900K on its 17th weekend. It is this year’s biggest success by a wide margin, as per the media outlet, and for the record, it was made on a decent budget of $90 million only; the returns are off the charts. The film has amassed $2.14 billion at the box office.

The film is at #5 and might finally fall from the top 5 chart after Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning opens in China on May 30. The pre-sales numbers look promising, and another Hollywood release, Lilo & Stitch, has occupied the #1 spot on the box office chart in China.

Lilo & Stitch at the China Box Office

The Disney live-action movie collected an estimated $8.6 million on its opening weekend in China. It opened there on Friday, and it was widely released all over. It debuted at #1 on its opening weekend in China, and here is the top 5 list below, from highest to lowest ranking.

1. Lilo & Stitch – $8.7 million

2. The Dumpling Queen – $3 million

3. A Gilded Game – $2.5 million

4. The Open Door – $1 million

5. Ne Zha 2 – $900K

More about Ne Zha 2

The Chinese feature released on January 29 has amassed $2.2 billion worldwide and is still earning benchmark numbers after months. The official synopsis reads – After a great catastrophe, the souls of Nezha and Aobing are saved, but their bodies face ruin. To give them a new life, Taiyi Zhenren turns to the mystical seven-colored lotus, daring to rebuild them and change their fate.

