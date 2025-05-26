A Minecraft Movie is suffering the most at the box office in North America as it is among the oldest releases and has also been made available online. The film has garnered $940 million at the global box office and is one of the top 40 highest-grossing films ever in the US. Domestically, Jason Momoa’s film is inches away from beating this Johnny Depp starrer Disney movie and further strengthens its spot in the top 40. Keep scrolling for more.

A Minecraft Movie Box Office Collection Day 53

The video game adaptation is facing major competition at the box office in North America. It dropped to #8 on its 8th three-day weekend. The movie collected just $2.2 million in the US, a harsh decline of -62.9% from last weekend. It lost 1270 theatres this past week and is playing in 2,087 screens only.

On its Day 53, A Minecraft Movie collected $640K in the United States with a Memorial Day boost of +5.3% from last Monday. Domestically, the Jason Momoa starrer film has reached the $421.48 million cume and is inches away from beating Johnny Depp starrer Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.

How much does A Minecraft Movie need to beat Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest?

For the record, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest was released in 2006, featuring Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley in leading roles. According to Box Office Mojo‘s database, the 2006 blockbuster collected $423.31 million on its domestic run. It is the 38th highest-grossing film of all time in the United States. Therefore, the 2025 videogame adaptation is less than $3 million away from beating Dead Man’s Chest’s domestic haul and taking the 38th rank.

Worldwide collection & release

The movie opened in Japan later on and is performing well there. The videogame adaptation collected a solid $5.3 million overseas, taking the international cume to $519.1 million this weekend. Allied to the $421.48 million domestic cume, the film has hit the $940.58 million cume worldwide. A Minecraft Movie was released in the US on April 4, and it is also available online, on rent, and VOD.

Box Office Summary

8th Weekend Collection – $2.2 million

Total Domestic Gross – $421.4 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $940.5 million

