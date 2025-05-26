Final Destination: Bloodlines is on track to cross the $200 million milestone soon, mostly on its third weekend. Ahead of that, it has become the highest-grossing film in the franchise with its global cume of $187.13 million. It is at the #3 spot in the domestic box office chart and has achieved this feat owing to the Memorial Day holiday. Keep scrolling for the deets.
Final Destination: Bloodlines 2nd Weekend Update
Bloodlines set benchmark numbers in the franchise with its box office opening domestically and globally. It collected $19.7 million on its second weekend in the United States and $4.8 million on Memorial Day, taking the domestic cume to $94.6 million cume. It has become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.
Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $23 million on its second weekend at the international markets, a drop of -54.9% from the opening weekend. It has hit the $92.5 million cume internationally. The film has collected $187.13 million at the global box office on its second weekend, which reaped the benefits of Memorial Day in the US. With that, the movie has achieved a fantastic feat worldwide.
Becomes the highest-grossing film in the franchise in 11 days
Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Memorial Day collection in the US helped the film’s global total beat The Final Destination’s global haul and grab the #1 spot. For the unversed, the 4th installment, The Final Destination, is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, collecting $186.16 million [via Box Office Mojo] in its global haul.
Bloodlines surpassed The Final Destination’s $186.16 million with its $187.13 million global cume. It was made on a budget of $50 million, and the breakeven point of the film was $125 million, which it has long earned.
Check out the worldwide box office performance of the Final Destination films, ranked from highest to lowest:
- Final Destination: Bloodlines – $187.13 million
- The Final Destination – $186.16 million
- Final Destination 5 – $157.88 million
- Final Destination 3 – $118.89 million
- Final Destination – $112.88 million
- Final Destination 2 – $90.94 million
Final Destination 6 was released in the theatres on May 16.
Box Office Summary
- 2nd Weekend Earnings – $19.7 million
- Total Domestic Gross – $94.63 million
- Total Worldwide Gross – $187.13 million
