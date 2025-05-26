Final Destination: Bloodlines is on track to cross the $200 million milestone soon, mostly on its third weekend. Ahead of that, it has become the highest-grossing film in the franchise with its global cume of $187.13 million. It is at the #3 spot in the domestic box office chart and has achieved this feat owing to the Memorial Day holiday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Final Destination: Bloodlines 2nd Weekend Update

Bloodlines set benchmark numbers in the franchise with its box office opening domestically and globally. It collected $19.7 million on its second weekend in the United States and $4.8 million on Memorial Day, taking the domestic cume to $94.6 million cume. It has become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $23 million on its second weekend at the international markets, a drop of -54.9% from the opening weekend. It has hit the $92.5 million cume internationally. The film has collected $187.13 million at the global box office on its second weekend, which reaped the benefits of Memorial Day in the US. With that, the movie has achieved a fantastic feat worldwide.

Becomes the highest-grossing film in the franchise in 11 days

Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Memorial Day collection in the US helped the film’s global total beat The Final Destination’s global haul and grab the #1 spot. For the unversed, the 4th installment, The Final Destination, is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, collecting $186.16 million [via Box Office Mojo] in its global haul.

Bloodlines surpassed The Final Destination’s $186.16 million with its $187.13 million global cume. It was made on a budget of $50 million, and the breakeven point of the film was $125 million, which it has long earned.

Check out the worldwide box office performance of the Final Destination films, ranked from highest to lowest:

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $187.13 million The Final Destination – $186.16 million Final Destination 5 – $157.88 million Final Destination 3 – $118.89 million Final Destination – $112.88 million Final Destination 2 – $90.94 million

Final Destination 6 was released in the theatres on May 16.

Box Office Summary

2nd Weekend Earnings – $19.7 million

Total Domestic Gross – $94.63 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $187.13 million

