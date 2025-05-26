Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning lands in the projected range on its 4-day opening weekend in the United States. It also crossed its 2nd milestone at the worldwide box office. Tom Cruise’s film is undoubtedly on the right path to earning big and hitting that $1 billion mark in its theatrical run to be called a true financial success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much did MI 8 earn on its Memorial Day extended opening weekend in the US?

Tom Cruise’s film registered the biggest opening weekend in the franchise, surpassing the previous record-holder, Mission: Impossible—Fallout. The 2018 blockbuster earned $61.2 million on its opening weekend. Meanwhile, The Final Reckoning grossed $63 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected a staggering $14 million on Monday, Memorial Day, a drop of just -22.2% from Sunday. Therefore, the four-day opening has hit the $77 million mark at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo]. Tom Cruise’s film opened at #2, losing the #1 spot to Lilo & Stitch, the live-action Disney remake.

Becomes one of the top 20 biggest Memorial Day openers

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning beat Mission Impossible II‘s $70.8 million and Pearl Harbor’s $75.17 million to become the 17th biggest Memorial Day openers ever in the United States. The eighth and final movie is poised to become the highest-grossing in the franchise as it has the nostalgia factor. Countless people grew up with this franchise, and it is coming to an end after 29 years.

Globally, the film also achieved another new milestone after crossing the $100 million mark, which will be discussed in a separate article. So keep an eye on this space for a detailed box office report on Mission: Impossible 8’s worldwide box office collection.

Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in the US on May 23.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Thunderbolts* North America Box Office Day 22: Collects Winning Numbers On 4th Friday, Despite Losing 780 Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News