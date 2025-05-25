Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is holding its ground firmly amid the heavyweight new arrivals. The New Avengers is maintaining a steady run at the US box office, collecting $164.6 million so far. Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman starrer movie lost a harsh number of screens in the US this week. It missed the domestic haul of Eternals by a hair-thin margin, but it is happening only on its 4th weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The New Avengers is suffering probably because of the bad reputation some of the previous MCU movies earned. However, it has excellent ratings from critics and viewers. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch’s dominating presence can already be sensed at the US box office, which will impact greatly on the MCU film’s theatrical collections. Crossing the $200 million mark globally seems unlikely at this point.

Thunderbolts* Box Office Collection Day 22 & Domestic Cume

Based on the movie database site Box Office Mojo, The New Avengers collected a strong $2.4 million on its 4th Friday. It managed to stay in the domestic top 5 at the last spot. Thunderbolts* is also expected to remain at #5 after this weekend. The movie experienced a drop of -43.7% from last Friday, and it lost 780 theatres this week.

Therefore, The New Avengers has hit the $164.6 million cume at the North American box office. It is less than $1 million away from surpassing Eternals‘ $164.9 million domestic haul. It is expected to earn between $8.5 million and $9.5 million on its 4th three-day weekend.

Worldwide Collection & Release

Thunderbolts* has earned similar numbers at the international box office as its US gross. So far, the movie has raked in $170.7 million overseas, and allied to its $164.6 million domestic cume, the worldwide gross has reached the $335.32 million mark. It is projected to cross the $350 million milestone this weekend.

Marvel Studios revealed the reason behind the asterisk in Thunderbolts* after its release: the new title, The New Avengers. The MCU movie was released in theatres on May 2.

Box Office Summary

3rd Weekend Collection: $16.6 million

Total Domestic Gross – $164.6 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $335.32 million

