Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has opened to a great reception at the theaters in North America. Despite certain restrictions, the film has collected record numbers on its release day, beating 2018’s blockbuster installment and Fallout’s $22.8 million release day collection by a significant margin. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the final installment in the franchise, which is a big blow to Tom Cruise fans. The film has an emotional connection, and it has also received positive reviews. That and the nostalgia factor will surely benefit the movie, but how much it will help the film earn is a concern owing to its mammoth budget.

How much did Mission: Impossible 8 earn on its Day 1?

Mission: Impossible’s 8th and last installment collected a solid $24.8 million on its release day in the United States. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning raked in $8.3 million from the previews, the highest in the franchise. It opened at #2 as Lilo & Stitch grabbed #1 with its $50 million+ release day collection.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Vs Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Mission: Impossible 8 is setting new benchmarks in the franchise. It surpassed Fallout’s $6 million Thursday previews and now its opening-day collection. For the uninitiated, Fallout, starring Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill, collected a solid $22.8 million on its opening in the US, which is $2 million less than MI8’s $24.8 million release-day collection.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning sets a new franchise record with its $24.8 million opening, which was previously set by Fallout. MI8 is projected to collect $60-$70 million on its three-day opening weekend and $70-$85 million on its extended holiday opening. It is more special because no other Mission: Impossible movie has ever had such a spectacular opening with fewer screenings than MI8. The Final Reckoning has fewer screenings because of its runtime and has had the lowest number of cinemas playing it since Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.

More About the Film

In his swan song, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and the IMF team race against time to find the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy humanity.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, was released in North America on May 23.

