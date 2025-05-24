Thunderbolts* will crash at the box office in North America despite having strong legs because of the tough competition. It has collected $162.2 million in the US so far, inching closer to the MCU movie Eternals, which was a box office flop and reportedly the MCU movie that did not receive positive reviews. Scroll below for more.

The MCU might surpass Captain America: The First Avengers at the North American box office. The movie is currently losing at the box office despite the positive reviews, strong performances, and positive word-of-mouth. Thankfully, it will earn more than the 2021 MCU flop.

Thunderbolts* Box Office Day 21 Collection

It is facing a lot of tough nuts at the cinemas in the United States, and one of them is Sinners. Although the horror movie was released before Thunderbolts*, it is giving neck-to-neck competition to Florence Pugh’s movie. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The New Avengers collected a decent $1.2 million on its third Thursday at the US box office. It witnessed a drop of 41.5% from last Thursday and 370 theatres last Friday.

After being in the theaters for 21 days, The New Avengers has hit $162.2 million at the box office in North America. It is less than $3 million away from surpassing Eternals’ domestic haul. The film is expected to earn between $195 million and $210 million domestically.

Thunderbolts* VS Eternals

The 2021 movie Eternals collected $164.8 million in its domestic run. Globally, the film raked in $402 million in its theatrical run. It is one of the lowest-grossing films in the MCU. The New Avengers surpasses the domestic haul of Angelina Jolie‘s MCU debut film this weekend.

Worldwide Collection & Release

Internationally, Thunderbolts* has reached the $170.7 million cume, and adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide gross has hit the $332.9 million mark. It is expected to cross the $350 million mark during the extended Memorial Day weekend. The New Avengers was released in the theatres on May 2.

Box Office Summary

3rd Weekend Collection: $16.6 million

Total Domestic Gross – $162.2 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $332.9 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Sinners Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses This Steven Spielberg-Helmed Oscar-Winning Drama In Its 5th Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News