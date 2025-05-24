Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch have arrived at US cinemas and might give tough competition to Sinners. The film has so far amassed $247.8 million at the domestic box office. It has also surpassed a highly rated Steven Spielberg film that won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Scroll below for the deets.

Ryan Coogler’s horror movie has performed consistently well at the box office. It even outgrossed the Marvel biggie Thunderbolts* multiple times. Even though it will suffer the impact of new arrivals, this film is already a gainer at the box office—made on a budget of $90 million, the film has earned more than three times its budget at the worldwide box office.

Sinners’ Worldwide Box Office Performance

Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners registered one of the biggest openings for R-rated horror movies at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the horror movie collected $1.4 million on its 5th Thursday, the third-biggest 5th Thursday ever for R-rated films. It has hit the $247.8 million cume in the US and will hit the $250 million domestic cume this weekend.

Sinners has collected $76.4 million at the international box office so far. Allied to the $247.8 million domestic cume, the horror movie has hit the $324.2 million worldwide cume.

Which Steven Spielberg film did Ryan Coogler’s horror flick beat globally?

Ryan Coogler’s original horror flick has beaten Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning movie Schindler’s List. It is a historical drama starring Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who saved numerous Polish-Jewish refugees from the Holocaust. The film is based on Thomas Keneally’s historical novel Schindler’s Ark. Steven Spielberg’s movie won seven Academy Awards at the 1994 Academy Awards. It is often called one of the greatest films ever made, with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Sinners Vs Schindler’s List

Steven Spielberg-helmed Schindler’s List collected $96.89 million in its US run and $225.26 million overseas [via Box Office Mojo]. The film’s worldwide haul is $322.16 million, which is not inflation-adjusted. On the other hand, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners collected $324.2 million worldwide, and with that, it has surpassed Spielberg’s Schindler’s List. A lot more is in store for the horror movie.

