Sinners has flipped the script entirely in a genre notorious for dividing critics and audience. Horror movies rarely break into the upper echelons of audience polls, but Ryan Coogler’s latest offering just smashed expectations and rewrote the rules.

It’s now his highest-rated film ever, and the first R-rated horror flick to snag an elusive A grade on CinemaScore, a territory usually reserved for feel-good blockbusters or prestige dramas. It’s a brutal contrast to titles like The Exorcism, which nosedived with a D despite a major star like Russell Crowe.

Critics Are on Board and Loud About It

Critics have rallied behind Sinners just as enthusiastically. Rotten Tomatoes now gleams with a 98% critic approval score, crowning the film “certified fresh” and lifting it above everything else in Coogler’s already impressive filmography.

This is the guy who brought the world Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the billion-dollar juggernaut Black Panther. Yet none of those managed to hit the kind of critical high Sinners has locked in. It helps that Michael B. Jordan is back in front of the camera, reuniting with Coogler for another powerhouse performance. His past roles made him a star, but this one seems to be turning him into something bigger and perhaps, something scarier.

Audiences Are Eating It Up

The praise isn’t just coming from critics. Audiences are celebrating as well. Sinners boasts a staggering 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, stamped with the “verified hot” label. That kind of love isn’t typical for horror. Most movies in the genre struggle to even stay afloat. Just look at how A Quiet Place: Part II and Five Nights at Freddy’s only managed A- grades, despite their massive hauls. Others like Scream VI, Speak No Evil, and The Black Phone didn’t even get that far, landing in B+ territory at best.

Even when stacked against Coogler’s previous work, Sinners holds its ground. Wakanda Forever, despite its emotional weight and Oscar buzz, only pulled an 84% critic score and an A on

CinemaScore. Sinners, meanwhile, is setting a new bar. Opening weekend projections are already being crushed, with box office numbers hurtling toward a $50 million start. It’s rare for a horror movie to feel like an event, but it seems Sinners isn’t just another scare-fest.

