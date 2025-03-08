Nobody knows why Bianca Censori dresses up the way she does. Netizens have blamed Kanye West for her revealing looks and so has his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose. But is money the real motivating factor for the celebrity wifey to bear it all? Scroll below for the latest startling allegations!

Kanye was earlier married to Kim Kardashian. She has multiple times admitted that Ye was her fashion stylist. Previously, former partners Amber Rose and Julia Fox had slammed the Yeezy owner for forcing them to go n*de during public outings. Reports even claimed Bianca’s family was not okay with her behavior, but that did not stop her from leaving little to the imagination on the Grammys 2025 red carpet.

Bianca Censori taking money to delay divorce?

A report by RadarOnline.com claims Bianca Censori has decided to end her marriage with Kanye West. His antisemitic social media posts were the last nail in the coffin, forcing her to call her attorneys. But the Yeezy head architect is now delaying her divorce but is taking massive moolah for it.

A source close to the development revealed, “She’s been putting up with it all as a means to an end, to make a name for herself and build up a fortune. Money is very much a motivator for her, so if Kanye wants to hold off this divorce, he needs to start throwing serious cash at her… Like, many millions.”

The report adds, “The more money he offers, the longer she will stay, she’s definitely in the power position and is out to milk as much as she can from him.”

Previously, reports claimed Bianca Censori has agreed to settle her divorce at a sum of only $5 million. According to Forbes, Kanye West’s net worth is around $400 million, so the amount will not impact his fortunes much.

