The well-loved crime drama, Mirzapur, is possibly coming to a close with its fourth season. One of the actors, Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the series, had some upcoming and surprising news in a recent interview. He said that there is also a movie coming. And the good news is, he claims it will be something entirely new that fans will see on the big screen.

Ali Fazal Talks About the End of the Series

In the interview with Hindi Rush, he said that the writing for Season 4 of Mirzapur is still happening, but he went on to say this might be the last time we see Guddu, Kaleen Bhaiya and the gang: “I think this could probably be the final season,” said Fazal to mixed fanfare in an interview with fans that have followed the series since the beginning.

Expectations are that Season 4 will pick up right after Season 3, where it left off, after a dramatic and intense conclusion that left fans in suspense at the end with several cliff-hangings. Guddu, continues to climb for the power position, while Kaleen Bhaiya may be back with more strength. Season 4 promises more plot twists, revenge, drama, and power plays in the lawless City of Mirzapur.

Ali also delved into how OTT content has as matured over the years. He noted that earlier web series often used too much bad language and adult content, but things have now become more balanced. He stressed the importance of both responsible viewing and responsible filmmaking.

Mirzapur Movie Confirmed With Original Cast

Aside from Season 4, fans also have a new reason to be excited. A Mirzapur movie is officially in the pipeline. Ali Fazal confirmed that the film will feature the same beloved cast and that he has already heard the script, calling it very exciting and full of surprises. He said, “We are all very excited, and the original cast is coming back for it, and just last week, I heard the script. It’s very nice. It’s going to be a big surprise for everyone.”

The film, expected to hit screens in 2026, won’t just be a copy-paste from the series. Ali compared it to what the makers of Peaky Blinders did, turning a popular show into a feature film with its own unique flavour. While the full cast list hasn’t been revealed, actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal are likely to reprise their roles.

Check out the full podcast of Ali Fazal below:

