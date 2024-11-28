Ali Fazal is recognized for his performances in both Indian and international cinema. He is best known for his roles in Fukrey, Mirzapur, and Death on the Nile, among others. Now, he is all set to debut in the South Indian film industry with the Tamil-language film Thug Life, which also stars Kamal Hassan. It is a highly anticipated film directed by the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

This new project has been creating a buzz due to its director and the stellar cast, including the legendary Haasan, Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Fazal as well. The film’s music is composed by iconic A.R. Rahman. It is currently slated for a release date of June 5, 2025. Amidst the hype, fans have something to be happy about. The film is aiming to complete its filming schedule, and the actor Ali Fazal has officially completed his part.

Ali Fazal Is Honored To Work With Mani Ratnam And Kamal Hassan

Thug Life is notable as it marks Mani Ratnam‘s return to directing after a significant hiatus. Fazal shared that the last two months of film shooting were “transformative for (him) as an actor” and that “it has been an absolute honor to work under Mani Ratnam sir’s visionary direction.”

He then heaped praise on the fellow beautiful cast. “The opportunity to share the screen with icons like Kamal Hassan sir and the rest of this extraordinary cast is something I’ll cherish forever,” Fazal continued. “Learning Tamil, immersing myself in a new cinematic culture, and pushing my creative boundaries. Mani sir creates a world so immersive and rich, and I can confidently say this film will be a cinematic feast for audiences across India and beyond. I cannot wait for everyone to witness the magic we’ve created together,” he added.

Fazal is honored to work with this talented team and is proud of the film they have made together. In addition to Thug Life, Ali Fazal has several exciting projects lined up. He will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi‘s Lahore 1947 and Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino. On the international front, Fazal is set to star alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Rule Breakers, directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag.

