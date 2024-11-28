Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s historical period drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set to leave you gushing and gasping. The film is slated for a theatrical release in March 2025. Recently, the makers took to social media to share a thrilling announcement with Kalyan’s fans.

Official Release Date & Update

Mega Surya Production recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image of Pawan Kalyan on the set of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The tweet read: “Power Update Alert!! The Epic Battle for Dharma has entered its last leg of shoot. We promise you that this battle will be outrageous, grand, and memorable. Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu will be joining the shoot of our #HariHaraVeeraMallu from this weekend!.”

Although Pawan had already filmed some portion of the movie, the production faced repeated delays due to his political commitments. These delays have not only disappointed fans but also increased costs and pressure on the production team. Now, after multiple delays, Pawan Kalyan is set to resume filming. As per the tweet, the project has entered its final production phase. Once the remaining scenes with the other cast members are completed, the film will move into post-production.

To build further excitement, the production house also reaffirmed the film’s release date as March 28, 2025.

Star-Studded Cast & Plot

Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna have jointly directed the film under the banner of Mega Surya Production. Hari Hara Veera Mallu features Pawan Kalyan as the legendary outlaw warrior Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The cast also includes notable actors such as Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, M. Nassar, Sunil, Raghubabu, Subbaraju, and Nora Fatehi.

On the technical front, M. M. Keeravani has composed the music, Praveen K. L. handled editing, while cinematography was managed by Gnana Shekar and Manoj Pramahamsa.

While most details about the film remain under wraps, excitement among fans continues to grow. According to IMDb, the story follows an Indian warrior who rises against the Mughal Empire, focusing on his early life and the events that sparked his revolt. The film promises to deliver grand and unforgettable action sequences.

Now, anticipation grows as fans eagerly await the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s trailer.

Check Out the Hari Hara Veera Mallu Teaser Below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Game Changer Teaser: Ram Charan Starrer Hit 70 Million Views With A Killing Marketing Strategy – Did It Really Kill?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News