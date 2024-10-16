Power Star Pawan Kalyan has gained momentum amidst his political commitments. After a brief gap, Pawan Kalyan began focusing on completing the films he started long back. Despite his duties as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he actively participates in film shoots. Recently, Pawan resumed shooting for Hari Hara Veeramallu, and now, it is time for OG. He resumed the shoot of OG in Andhra Pradesh.

After tight planning, Pawan has started work on another highly anticipated film, They Call Him OG. After being on hold since last year, the shoot for this film resumed on Tuesday. The team started the shoot with important scenes currently being shot. Once Pawan wraps up his scenes for OG, he is expected to join Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s sets soon.

Directed by Sujeeth, OG revolves around a powerful Mumbai-based gangster. Pawan will play the gangster in the film. The makers already released an impactful teaser that worked well.

According to reports, Pawan must participate in the film’s shoot for another 15 to 20 days to complete his portions. The team planned the shoot in Andhra Pradesh for Pawan Kalyan’s convenience. With Sujeeth’s meticulous planning, the team aims to finish filming soon. The makers hope to release the movie next year. The team will move to Mumbai next for the film shoot. After that, the team will shift to Bangkok for the movie’s shoot.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is reportedly the antagonist in the film. The film also features notable actors like Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the film’s heroine. Thaman is the movie’s music director. DVV Danayya is the producer of the film under the DVV Entertainments banner.

