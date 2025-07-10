Ben Affleck returns to the role of Christian Wolff in The Accountant 2, and the numbers speak louder than words. Since dropping on Prime Video on June 5, the film has pulled in 80 million views around the world, making it Amazon MGM Studios’ second most-watched movie ever in its first 28 days online. The movie ran exclusively in theaters for six weeks before hitting streaming and earned over $103 million globally, per Box Office Mojo.

Amazon MGM Studios’ first most-watched movie ever in its first 28 days online is Red One, a holiday action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, according to IMDb. The movie achieved a record-breaking 50 million worldwide viewers in its first four days on Prime Video.

The Accountant 2 Wins Over Audiences And Tops Nielsen Charts

Audiences showed up in force to enjoy the movie. At SXSW earlier this year, the film took home the Audience Award after its premiere, and in its first week on streaming, it dominated Nielsen’s movie chart, clocking in a staggering 1.38 billion minutes viewed, Deadline reports. The movie received mixed reception from the critics, giving it a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans were all-in with a 92% audience rating.

The Star-Studded Cast In The Accountant 2

Ben Affleck’s Wolff makes his comeback with the same cold persona and dangerous skills, this time unraveling the murder of a top Treasury official. Jon Bernthal returns as Braxton, who’s Wolff’s volatile brother and uneasy partner. The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, J.K. Simmons, and Allison Robertson. Bill Dubuque penned the script, with Gavin O’Connor directing again. Affleck also produced, alongside a stacked team that includes Matt Damon and Lynette Howell Taylor.

This marks Amazon MGM and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity’s fourth outing, following the success of Air, Unstoppable, and the Lopez documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Ben Affleck’s Career Gets Another Major Streaming Hit

Affleck’s career has always had a mix of hits and surprises. With Good Will Hunting, Argo, and a long list of box office hits like Gone Girl and Armageddon, he’s crossed $6.4 billion in global ticket sales. His run as Batman may have drawn the biggest crowds, but The Accountant 2 adds serious weight to his streaming-era legacy.

