Popular Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder is best known for blockbuster films like 300 and Man of Steel from the DC Extended Universe. His most recent releases were Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

However, his most popular film among many diehard fans is arguably Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director’s cut of the original 2017 superhero film Justice League. It was initially made available in the U.S. on HBO Max in 2021 and holds a 71% critics’ score and 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Ranks No.1 On Jio Hotstar

Some of you might already be aware that HBO Max was officially launched in India a few days back on Jio Hotstar. In an exciting development, Zack Snyder himself recently shared on his Instagram handle that following its Indian launch, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has secured the No.1 rank among the top ten films on Jio Hotstar. He further mentioned that the four-hour epic has beaten some big Hollywood films, including Harry Potter and Avengers: Endgame. You can check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder)

Some Underrated Movies Directed by Zack Snyder

If you haven’t watched any film directed by Zack Snyder other than 300 and DCEU films, here are some movies that might be worth checking out.

Dawn of the Dead (2004): Currently streaming on Netflix (U.S.) & Jio Hotstar (India) Watchmen (2009): Currently streaming on HBO Max (U.S.) & Prime Video – Rent (India) Army of the Dead (2021): Currently streaming on Netflix (India & U.S.)

What’s The Plot of Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Directed by Zack Snyder, the story follows Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), who teams up with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to assemble a group of metahumans: Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller). But before they can face Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid, the heroes must first confront their inner struggles. The question is: Is their team strong enough, without the Man of Steel, to save the planet from destruction?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Official Trailer

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