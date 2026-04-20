Domestic Performance

Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s latest directorial effort, The Drama, is now in its third week in theaters. The romantic dark comedy drama currently holds an impressive 78% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. After opening to $14.4 million in the April 3-5 weekend across 3,087 North American locations, the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer collected $8.6 million over the second weekend (April 10-12). It followed that up by adding another $4.8 million in its third weekend (April 17-19), registering a 43.7% drop over the second weekend. This has taken its cumulative domestic tally to $39.7 million.

Delivers A24’s 3rd Biggest Third Weekend in North America

In doing so, the film has delivered A24’s third-biggest third weekend domestically, according to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando. As of now, it ranks behind Marty Supreme ($7.5M) and Civil War ($6.9M), making it the third-biggest 3rd weekend earner for the studio. Industry estimates suggest that, at its current pace, The Drama is tracking to finish its domestic theatrical run somewhere between $50 million and $60 million.

#Zendaya & #RobertPattinson still out there showing what star power looks like at US #BoxOffice!

R-rated romcom #TheDrama scored 4.8M on #3 BIGGEST 3rd weekend in #A24 history,

STRONG LEGS, just a -43.6% drop from last weekend, despite having lost -522 theatres on FRI, only… pic.twitter.com/EDaHzOW72Z — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 19, 2026

As the film continues its ongoing run, let’s take a look at how much more it needs to earn in North America to surpass the domestic earnings of another popular romantic film released in 2026—Colleen Hoover’s latest adaptation, Reminders of Him.

The Drama vs. Reminders of Him – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two romantic films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Drama – Box Office Summary

North America: $39.7 million

International: $42.1 million

Worldwide: $81.8 million

Reminders of Him – Box Office Summary

North America: $48.2 million

International: $36.8 million

Worldwide: $85 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above numbers, it is clear that The Drama needs to earn at least $8.5 million more to surpass the current domestic total of Reminders of Him. At this stage, it appears the film could comfortably close this gap and achieve that target in the coming weeks. That said, the film’s final box office verdict should become clearer as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s The Plot of The Drama?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama revolves around Emma, a bookstore employee (Zendaya), and Charlie, a British museum director (Robert Pattinson). The happily engaged couple’s relationship is put to the test when one of them discovers a shocking truth about the other.

The Drama – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Top 5 Biggest Fifth Weekends Of The Last 5 Years In North America: Where Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary Ranks Among Them?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News