Robert Pattinson’s The Drama is performing better at the box office than his Die, My Love. It has already surpassed the domestic collection of the 2025 romance drama starring Jennifer Lawrence opposite Pattinson. The Zendaya-starrer is one of the top 10 highest-grossing A24 releases at the North American box office. It has not only surpassed Die, My Love’s domestic haul but with a huge margin. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is a modestly budgeted movie performing strongly at the box office. The romance comedy has been in the top five in the domestic box office chart. The movie has also recovered its budget and is on track to hit break-even as well. Therefore, it is expected to become a box-office success at the end of its theatrical run.

How much has The Drama earned so far domestically?

According to the last update from box-office analyst Luiz Fernando, The Drama has been earning strong numbers at the domestic box office, trailing only Marty Supreme and Civil War at #3 in dailies among A24 releases. After its second Tuesday, the domestic total for the movie exceeded $33.2 million. The film is expected to cross $50 million in its domestic run and break into A24’s top 5 grossers.

Surpasses Die, My Love with 6X higher collection in North America

Die, My Love is a psychological drama by Lynne Ramsay featuring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence in leading roles. Despite their star power, the film failed miserably at the box office, grossing just $5.5 million domestically. In contrast, Pattinson and Zendaya’s star power is doing wonders for The Drama. It has collected more than 6x the total of the 2025 flop drama.

What is the plot of The Drama?

It stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as an engaged couple whose seemingly perfect relationship is shaken by a surprising revelation just days before their wedding. Made on a reported budget of $28 million excluding marketing costs, the film needs around $70 million at the box office to become a financial success. Globally, it has crossed the $50 million mark and is on track to reach $100 million.

Kristoffer Borgli-helmed The Drama, featuring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, was released on April 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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