Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is the talk of the town among horror lovers. The film will be released in theaters on Friday and will be another spectacular entry among the popular Mummy movies. While the Brandan Fraser movies were much less dark than this upcoming release, the early reviews are largely in its favor. Could it remake history by breaking into the top three-highest Mummy films worldwide? It will be an intriguing box office battle to watch. Keep scrolling for more.

Cronin is known for his horror films, and Evil Dead Rise is the only one he directed. He still has a long way to go before he can be part of bigger projects. This could also be a big breakthrough in his career. This film is expected to be his new highest-grossing worldwide, beating Evil Dead Rise.

How much is Lee Cronin’s The Mummy expected to make at the box office?

According to media reports, the domestic opening for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy does not look particularly promising. It is reportedly tracking to earn between $10 million and $20 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Experts have also shared their worldwide estimates for The Mummy in its theatrical run. According to box office experts, it might earn between $65 million and $190 million, depending on how strong the word of mouth is for this horror flick.

Can It Outgross Tom Cruise’s The Mummy & Storm Into The Top 3 Biggest Mummy Films Worldwide?

The 2017 Mummy reboot, starring Tom Cruise, is the 3rd-biggest Mummy movie worldwide, but can Lee Cronin’s reboot beat it and become the 3rd-biggest Mummy movie? Well, no, as mentioned above, it could at most earn $190 million worldwide, and only if things work strongly in its favor. Earning another $200 million+ global gross is unlikely for the Cronin-helmed since Tom Cruise starrer The Mummy collected $409.2 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

Check out the top three highest-grossing Mummy movies worldwide

The Mummy Returns – $444.07 million The Mummy (1999) – $417.6 million The Mummy (2017) – $409.2 million

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is all set to be released on April 17.

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Must Read: Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Box Office: The Worldwide Total Needed To Outgross Dwayne Johnson’s The Scorpion King

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