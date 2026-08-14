The Odyssey North America Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Makes History, Surpasses Wicked To Become Universal’s 3rd Biggest Hit! ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey helmed by Christopher Nolan has achieved another milestone at the box office in North America. The mythological epic has surpassed Wicked’s domestic haul to break into Universal’s top 3 highest-grossing films list at the North American box office. The movie has once again recorded the biggest fourth Wednesday for R-rated movies, beating Obsession at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Odyssey at the North American box office

The movie continues to record insane numbers at the box office in North America, and on its 4th Wednesday, it raked in a solid $4.9 million. It is the biggest 4th Wednesday for R-rated movies and in Nolan’s career. It is also the biggest 4th Wednesday in North American box office history. The film’s box office total after its 4th Wednesday is $477.1 million. It is expected to cross $500 million this weekend.

The Odyssey beats Wicked’s domestic haul

According to the numbers on Box Office Mojo, Christopher Nolan’s movie The Odyssey has surpassed the box office total of Wicked as the 3rd-highest-grossing film of all time by Universal Pictures. Wicked was released in 2024 and was both critically and commercially successful. The Ariana Grande starrer raked in $475 million in its lifetime. The epic surpassed Wicked in less than a month to become Universal’s 3rd highest-grosser ever.

More about its box office performance

Domestically, Nolan’s film is on track to earn between $580 million and $600 million in its North American box office run. Globally, it is also climbing Universal’s all-time highest-grossers chart. It is expected to beat The Fate of the Furious‘ $1.24 billion global run to enter Universal’s all-time top 5 global hits. The worldwide total of Nolan’s movie is $1.17 billion. It was released in China today, and in September, the movie will be released in Japan.

Christopher Nolan’s first epic, The Odyssey, is tracking to earn over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and Robert Pattinson starrer movie was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $477.1 million

International – $695.3 million

Worldwide – $1.17 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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