Anne Hathaway Box Office: Actress Enters The $1.5 Billion Club Worldwide In A Stellar 2026 (Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

Anne Hathaway is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, with one Oscar to back it up. She is having one of the best years with two hits – The Odyssey and The Devil Wears Prada 2. Her worldwide box office cumulative in 2026 has surpassed a major milestone, driven by The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Odyssey’s strong collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Anne Hathaway’s 2026 releases so far and how much they have collected worldwide

She has three releases so far: Mother Mary, The Odyssey, and The Devil Wears Prada 2. The first film was Mother Mary, a psychological drama, and the only box-office misfire this year. It collected an estimated $3 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Followed by The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Odyssey.

In The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway reprised her role as Andy Sachs from the 2006 fashion hit. According to Box Office Mojo, the fashion sequel collected $691.4 million in its global run. Her latest release, The Odyssey, is breaking box-office records and has entered its 4th week. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie, starring Anne as Odysseus’ wife, Penelope, collected a massive $912.4 million worldwide in 17 days.

Anne Hathaway’s 2026 global cume crosses $1.5 billion already!

The combined worldwide grosses of Anne Hathaway’s 2026 films have surpassed $1.5 billion. The combined global total of The Odyssey, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Mother Mary is $1.60 billion. It could cross the $2 billion milestone if the Nolan-helmed epic keeps up its momentum, as it has yet to be released in China, Japan, and Korea.

What’s next?

Anne has two more movies in the pipeline – Verity and The End of Oak Street. Verity is an erotic thriller based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, also starring Dakota Johnson, and it will be released in October. The End of Oak Street is a sci-fi survival movie scheduled for release in August only.

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