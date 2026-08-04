The Paradise Box Office: Can It Become Nani’s Biggest Opener Ever In India? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nani is all set to make his big screen return after a gap of over a year. He was last seen in HIT: The Third Case, and now, he’s set to make a roaring return with The Paradise. While the official release date has yet to be announced, reports suggest the makers have locked in a date for September 2026. Although the film has faced multiple delays, the excitement remains intact and is expected to deliver a strong opening at the Indian box office.

Over the years, the Natural Star has established himself as a credible name in Tollywood and is looking forward to joining the tier-1 stars of the Telugu film industry. To join the tier-1 list, the performance of the upcoming Telugu action drama is crucial. So far, things are looking good, and the film is likely to score big on opening day and is well-positioned to set a record start for the actor.

Nani and Srikanth Odela aim for another record opener

As of now, Dasara is holding the record for the biggest opening day of Nani. For those who don’t know, Dasara opened at 23.2 crore net at the Indian box office. Interestingly, the same actor-director duo of Nani and Srikanth Odela is reuniting after Dasara, and with The Paradise, Dasara’s record opening is set to be surpassed.

The Paradise likely to be Nani’s biggest opener in India

Given the buzz, The Paradise could become Nani’s first-ever 30 crore net opener in India, thus dethroning Dasara by a considerable margin. It could also become the actor’s biggest A-rated opener, surpassing HIT: The Third Case (21 crore). While the film is yet to be certified by the censor board, it’ll most probably bag the adult certification due to the violence and raw/strong language.

More about the film

The Paradise is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. It also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, and Kayadu Lohar in key roles. It is Nani’s 31st film and is said to be his most expensive, with an estimated budget of 200 crore.

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