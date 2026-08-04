Unmadham Box Office Collection Day 4: Fails The Monday Test (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Unmadham, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is turning out to be a disappointing affair at the Indian box office. After remaining almost stagnant during the opening weekend, the film showed no turnaround on the first Monday and raked in below-par collections. Compared to Boban’s last solo success, Officer On Duty, it scored extremely low numbers on the crucial first Monday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Unmadham earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Malayalam mystery crime thriller scored 33 lakh on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 70 lakh, it showed a 52.85% drop, thus failing the Monday test. Ideally, it should have dropped by less than 50% to clear the Monday test, but as we can see, the film saw a bigger drop. It clearly shows the impact of mixed word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience.

Overall, Unmadham has earned 2.6 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 3.06 crore gross. From here, it seems the film will remain below par throughout the week, ending the opening week on a disappointing note. To make any sort of turnaround, an upward graph in collections is much needed.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 70 lakh

Day 2 – 77 lakh

Day 3 – 80 lakh

Day 4 – 33 lakh

Total – 2.6 crore

Unmadham vs Officer On Duty on the first Monday

Kunchacko Boban’s last solo success was Officer On Duty, which enjoyed positive word-of-mouth. It scored 1.75 crore on the first Monday. Coming to his latest release, Unmadham, scored 70 lakh on Monday. If a comparison is made, Boban’s latest release has earned 81.14% less than Officer On Duty, which is a huge difference.

More about the film

Unmadham is directed by Kiran Das. It also stars Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sabumon, Sudheesh, Arun Cherukavil, and Shaju Sreedhar in key roles. The film was theatrically released on July 31.

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