Tom Holland & Zendaya Make Box Office History: Marvel Meets Christopher Nolan As $430 Million Weekend Sets An All-Time Record (Photo Credit: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey rewrote box office history in North America. It is a big achievement for Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal as the trio shares the screen in both movies. The movies are setting and breaking records every day, while the Christopher Nolan-helmed film completes three weekends, the Marvel biggie’s theatrical journey has just begun. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom Holland plays Telemachus in Nolan’s movie, the son of the central character, Odysseus, played by Matt Damon. He has been playing the web-slinging Marvel superhero for a decade now, first appearing in Chris Evans’ Captain America: Civil War. On the other hand, Zendaya plays Athena in the mythological epic and reprises her role as MJ in Brand New Day. Their relationship extends beyond the cinema as they are reportedly married in real life.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day & The Odyssey Create Box Office History in North America

According to Variety’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey contributed the largest share of the box office this weekend in North America. They drew most people to theaters and, combined, scored around $430 million over the weekend at the domestic box office. It is thus the biggest box office weekend in history.

The previous record was $402 million set in 2019 when Avengers: Endgame was released. Before that, the biggest weekends belonged to Avengers: Infinity War [2018] with $314 million and Star Wars: The Force Awakens [2015] with $313 million. It is even more special because Tom Holland and Zendaya are starring in the two films alongside Jon Bernthal, which helped drive this record-breaking weekend. For the record, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected $360.1 million on its three-day opening weekend, and The Odyssey clocked in $51 million in its third weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected $941.8 million at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. It has outgrossed The Odyssey‘s $912.4 million global total in its opening weekend alone. Both films are enjoying a spectacular run at the box office. The Odyssey was released on July 17, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on July 31.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Moana Worldwide Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s Live-Action Remake Finally Recovers Its Massive Production Cost

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News