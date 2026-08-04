Srinivasa Mangapuram Box Office Collection Day 5: Rasha Thadani To Suffer Another Setback After Azaad? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Srinivasa Mangapuram, starring Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani, continues to go downhill after a decent start at the Indian box office. Over the 4-day extended opening weekend, a decline was seen, thus creating an alarming situation. After such a weekend, all eyes were set on the first Monday’s run, and unfortunately, the film failed the Monday test. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Srinivasa Mangapuram earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Telugu romantic action drama scored an estimated 31 lakh on the first Monday, day 5. Compared to the opening day’s 1.25 crore, it saw a huge 75.2% drop. Ideally, to pass the Monday test, the film needed a drop of less than 50% from day 1, but here, there’s no momentum at all, and it pretty much seals the fate.

Overall, Srinivasa Mangapuram has earned 4.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 4.83 crore gross. Given the poor momentum and mixed-to-negative reviews, it might even struggle to reach the 10 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 1.25 crore

Day 2 – 88 lakh

Day 3 – 83 lakh

Day 4 – 83 lakh

Day 5 – 31 lakh

Total – 4.1 crore

Second consecutive failure loading for Rasha Thadani?

For those who don’t know, Rasha Thadani made her acting debut with Azaad, which was theatrically released in 2025. Made on a huge budget, it earned just 7.61 crore net at the Indian box office and was declared a flop.

Srinivasa Mangapuram is Rasha Thadani’s second film and marks her Telugu debut. It was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 4.1 crore net so far. So, in 5 days, it has recovered 20.5% of the budget. While the pace of recovery looks decent, it won’t help the film, as mixed-to-negative reviews mean it is unlikely to show legs during the box office run and will wrap up sooner than expected.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 4.1 crore

Recovery – 20.5%

Deficit – 15.9 crore

Deficit% – 79.5%

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