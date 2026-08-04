Karavali Box Office Collection Day 11: 2nd Success Of 2026 For The Kannada Film Industry( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Karavali, starring Prajwal Devaraj, Raj B. Shetty, and others, continues to move ahead at a steady pace at the Indian box office during the second week. After a good pickup over the weekend, the film is maintaining its pace on weekdays. In the meantime, it has crossed the 7 crore mark in net collections and amassed over 50% returns. The film is now proudly flaunting itself as the second successful film of the Kannada film industry in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Karavali earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Kannada action drama scored an estimated 21 lakh on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 24 lakh, it displayed a drop of just 12.5%, thus displaying a steady hold. Overall, the film has earned 7.05 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 8.31 crore gross. Given the momentum, the film has a chance to hit the 10 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 5.18 crore

Day 8 – 24 lakh

Day 9 – 59 lakh

Day 10 – 83 lakh

Day 11 – 21 lakh

Total – 7.05 crore

Karavali enjoys over 50% returns!

Karavali was reportedly made on a budget of 4.6 crore, and has earned 7.05 crore net so far. So, in 11 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 2.45 crore. Calculated further, it equals 53.26% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. With this, it has become the 2nd successful Kannada film of 2026 after Love Mocktail 3.

To become a hit, the film must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at 9.2 crore net. Since it is still doing steady business, there’s a chance of securing a hit verdict, which is 2.15 crore away.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4.6 crore

India net collection – 7.05 crore

ROI – 2.45 crore

ROI% – 53.26%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Karavali is produced and directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. The film also stars Mitra, Sampada Hulivana, Ramesh Indira, Govinde Gowda, and Sushmitha Bhat. It was released on July 24.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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