Ishqnama Box Office Collection Day 11 Update!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa’s period romantic drama Ishqnama has witnessed a huge crash on its second Monday. Arvindr Khaira starrer is mounted on a considerable budget of 20 crore, and the success verdict may slip out of hand. Can it still enter the top 3 Punjabi grossers of 2026? Scroll below for the day 11 report!

Drops below 30 lakh on the second Monday

According to estimates, Ishqnama added only 28 lakh to its kitty on day 11. It showcased a 44% drop from the 50 lakh collected last Friday. There’s barely any competition, but it is indeed shocking to see the declining trends for Saurabh Sachdeva’s co-starrer.

The total box office collection in India stands at 8.18 crore net. Made on a budget of 20 crore, Shehnaaz Gill starrer has recovered only 41% of its reported investments. The safe zone may be out of reach, as it needs over 12 crore more. Including GST, the gross earnings currently stand at 9.65 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.70 crore

Day 8: 50 lakh

Day 9: 70 lakh

Day 10: 1 crore

Day 11: 28 lakh

Total: 8.18 crore

Now competing against Ishqan De Lekhe!

Ishqnama now needs 3.71 crore more in the kitty to beat Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya‘s Ishqan De Lekhe, which collected 11.89 crore in its lifetime. With that, the romantic period drama will enter the top 3 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026. But at the current pace, covering that gap may be difficult.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):

Carry On Jatta 4: 18.62 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore Ishqnama: 6.20 crore Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore

Ishqnama Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 8.18 crore

Budget recovery: 41%

India gross: 9.65 crore

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